Road crews cleaning up after overnight blast of winter weather

Flurries overnight dumping more snow on roads although plows have been out playing catch up.

It was a deadly day yesterday on roads in the Golden Horseshoe, a 24 year old woman was killed on the QEW in Lincoln, after her SUV collided with a transport truck near Jordan Road.

Police are still trying to figure out which vehicle lost control first.

OPP describe the highway as a skating rink at the time after a deluge of freezing rain across Southern Ontario.

OPP say they responded to more than 400 accidents in the GTA alone.

Thousands remain without power this morning in a stretch between Hamilton and St. Catharines.

Alectra utility crews are out working to restore power after the ice and falling tree limbs downed a number of power lines.

Santa Claus parades were cancelled yesterday in several communities including Burlington and Binbrook.

Burlington officials say it will not be rescheduled.