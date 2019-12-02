Road crews cleaning up after overnight blast of winter weather
Flurries overnight dumping more snow on roads although plows have been out playing catch up.
It was a deadly day yesterday on roads in the Golden Horseshoe, a 24 year old woman was killed on the QEW in Lincoln, after her SUV collided with a transport truck near Jordan Road.
Police are still trying to figure out which vehicle lost control first.
OPP describe the highway as a skating rink at the time after a deluge of freezing rain across Southern Ontario.
OPP say they responded to more than 400 accidents in the GTA alone.
Thousands remain without power this morning in a stretch between Hamilton and St. Catharines.
Alectra utility crews are out working to restore power after the ice and falling tree limbs downed a number of power lines.
Santa Claus parades were cancelled yesterday in several communities including Burlington and Binbrook.
Burlington officials say it will not be rescheduled.
Carolyn Bones-Poley
