Road tests resume on Monday
Good news for people trying to get their driver's licence - road tests are resuming on Monday!
DriveTest centres will be hiring 167 more examiners and introducing extended hours for the road tests for G1/G2 and M1/M2 drivers to help address the backlog that has grown during the pandemic.
Road tests will be available on weekends in places where the backlog is largest.
The province is also working with DriveTest locations in the Greater Golden Horseshoe to open six temporary locations for seven-day a week testing starting in September.
The tests were put on hold on April 3rd as Ontario entered the province-wide shutdown.
