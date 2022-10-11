Robbery suspect locked in store and arrested

A St. Catharines man has been arrested following a gas station robbery.

Friday night the NRP responded to robbery at a gas station on Queenston Street near Page Street.

That is when a suspect entered the store and threatened the clerk with a weapon.

The clerk fled the store but no before locking the suspect inside.

The suspect then trashed the store and escaped.

Through use of the CCTV cameras in the area officers were able to find the suspect 15 minutes later near Geneva Street and Church Street.

34 year old Kidus Diwit has been arrested and charged with robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233.