Robbie Bachman, drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dies at 69

Robbie Bachman, the co-founder and drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at age 69.

His older brother Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter saying his brother, ``the pounding beat behind BTO,'' had passed.

The younger Bachman, born Robin Bachman, played drums to hits ``Takin' Care of Business'' and ``You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet,'' helping establish the band as a formidable force in Canadian music during the 1970s.

The Winnipeg native's career began shortly after Randy split from the Guess Who in 1970 and formed a new act called Brave Belt, offering his 18-year-old brother the spot on drums.

The band would later change their name to Bachman-Turner Overdrive.

After years of success, Randy would eventually leave BTO and the brothers would become involved in a number of legal disputes over use of the band's name.