Roberto's Pizza Passion planning one last hurrah before closing up shop

A beloved pizza joint in St. Catharines has announced plans to close up shop.

Representatives for Roberto's Pizza Passion on Facer Street are still working on finalizing the dates, but say they will have one last hurrah in honour of Roberto Vergalito's legacy.

Among his many accolades, Vergalito coached the Canadian Pizza Team for several years, served Prime Minister Stephen Harper and caucus at Parliament in 2007, and founded the Facer District Merchants and Residents Association and the Facer European Festival.

He was even entered into the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019 for creating the longest calzone.

"The Pizza Dude," as he was affectionately known, died in September of 2019 at the age of 48.

His family says they have worked diligently to provide supporters with excellent food and service this past year and a half and thank everyone for their support not only through their loss, but also during such unprecedented times.