Robot dolphins the future of marine entertainment

You may soon see dolphins swimming in aquariums at shopping malls or resort hotels.

But the cool part is they won't be real.

A company called Edge Innovations has developed robot dolphins which officials say will reinvent the marine entertainment industry.

On its website, Edge writes, "As captive marine mammal shows have fallen from favor; and the catching, transporting and breeding of marine animals has become more restricted, the marine park industry as a viable business has become more challenging – yet the audience appetite for this type of entertainment and education has remained constant. Real-time Animatronics provide a way to reinvent the marine entertainment industry with a sustainable, safe, and profitable future."