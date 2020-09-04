Rochester mayor suspends police in suffocation death
Seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude last spring in Rochester, New York, have been suspended by the city's mayor.
An angry Mayor Lovely Warren says she was misled for months about the circumstances of the fatal encounter.
Prude, a Black man, died when he was taken off life support March 30th.
That was seven days after officers who encountered him running naked through the street put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing.
