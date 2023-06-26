'Rock 4 Paws' will return to Welland this summer raising money to Niagara SPCA

A charity concert to benefit the Niagara SPCA will return this summer.

“Rock 4 Paws” Charity Benefit Concert will be held August 11th at Club Richelieu in Welland.

The local rock group “Ruckus” will perform once again, bringing its large fan base with them.

“Rock 4 Paws” will benefit the Niagara SPCA & Humane Society, and is considered one of the animal shelter’s most successful events of the year.

Aside from the live music, the event also features many of the staples of charity fundraisers including prize raffles, penny sales, a 50/50 draw, and food and beverage sales.

Tickets are priced at $10 and are available online as well as the Welland and Niagara Falls animal shelters, the Seaway Mall Cat Adoption Centre, and the SPCA’s administrative offices at 706 East Main Street in Welland.

Doors open at 5:30pm with musical opening acts performing at 6:30. Headliners “Ruckus” will take the stage at 8:30.

For more information, visit the Niagara SPCA’s website at www.niagaraspca.com