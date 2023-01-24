Rod Stewart coming to Niagara Falls this September

Rod Stewart will hit the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino this Fall.

The Rock and Roll Hall of famer will visit Niagara on September 2nd.

Cathy Price, Vice President of Marketing, Niagara Casinos, says, "This is a must-see performance in Niagara this year. It will be an on-your-feet singalong experience that only Stewart can deliver."

Stewart is among the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 250 million records worldwide.

Tickets for the show start at $125 and go on sale Friday January 27th.