Rodman Hall in St. Catharines is set to become a boutique hotel

A boutique hotel is coming to the former Rodman Hall art gallery.

St. Catharines city council approving a plan redevelop the building that will include hotel rooms and special events space.

The plan does not include any major alterations to the building and there are no additions in the proposal.

The original structure built between 1857 and 1863 will hold the hotel rooms.

An addition that was built in 1960 and 1975 will house a banquet hall.

The developer, Nino Donatelli also worked on the rubber plant on Glendale that is now The Keg, and the Merritton Town Hall on Merritt Street.

The project is expected to be completed sometime this spring.