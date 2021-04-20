Rogers blames software update for lengthy outages
People who went to bed frustrated with a continued lack of cell phone and internet services should have them restored this morning.
Rogers is blaming a software update from their network partner Ericsson for the lengthy outage for Rogers, Fido, and Chatr customers.
The troubles were first reported nation-wide around midnight last night and persisted through most of the day.
Bell is the parent company of this station.
-
Ontario lowers age eligibility for AstraZeneca vaccine to 40Tim talks to Donnie Edwards, Pharmacist at Boggio/Edwards on the AZ Covid Vaccine.
-
Derek Chauvin trial: Mike Bower nbc news radioTim talks to Mike Bower NBC NEWS on the latest update in the Derek Chauvin murder trial in the United States
-
COVID-19 UPDATE FOR Apr 20 - DR. KARIM ALIThe system is stressed, there’s a concerning number of people in Niagara ICU’s. Tim talks to Dr. Karim Ali Director, Division of Infectious Diseases and Antimicrobial Stewardship Program, and Lead Physician for Emergency Preparedness.