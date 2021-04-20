iHeartRadio
Rogers blames software update for lengthy outages

CKTB - NEWS - Cell phone troubles

People who went to bed frustrated with a continued lack of cell phone and internet services should have them restored this morning.

Rogers is blaming a software update from their network partner Ericsson for the lengthy outage for Rogers, Fido, and Chatr customers.

The troubles were first reported nation-wide around midnight last night and persisted through most of the day.

Bell is the parent company of this station.

