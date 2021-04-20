Rogers offers customers compensation after outage, credit to be applied to next bill
Rogers Communications Inc. is offering customers a credit after a massive nationwide wireless outage left millions without voice calls, texting and data service for several hours on Monday.
The company says a credit equivalent to Monday's wireless service fee will be applied to a future bill.
Rogers says the credit will be done automatically and no action is required by customers.
The telecom giant says the root cause of the intermittent wireless service was a recent software update by its network partner Ericsson.
Rogers says it's undertaking an in-depth review in partnership with Ericsson to prevent similar issues from happening again.
Many users expressed frustration with the outage as they work from home under ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and experts say the nearly daylong outage had deep economic repercussions.
-
-
-
Doug Gilham, Meteorologist, The Weather Network - A weather advisory has been issued for NiagaraThe Winter Weather Travel Advisory in effect for tonight and Wednesday morning as snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected. Environment Canada says you can expect rapidly accumulating snow, and reduced visibility in the overnight hours into Wednesday morning.