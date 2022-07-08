Rogers outage continues causing issues for passport offices, corner stores, people calling 911

Rogers Communications has been hit by a widespread network outage that is causing problems for police, radio broadcasters and Service Canada passport offices.

The company says the outage is affecting both its wireless and home service customers, as well as phone and chat support.

It's not commenting on the cause of the outage.

Police in Niagara, Hamilton, Toronto and Ottawa warn there were even some problems for people calling 911.

We are aware that Rogers/Fido customers are experiencing network outages that may result in intermittent connectivity to our 911 Dispatch & are encouraged to use landlines or alternative carriers in the event of an emergency.



Our 911 services are fully operational & unaffected. pic.twitter.com/KiChA007I2 — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) July 8, 2022

Customers in Toronto, Kitchener, Moncton, Ottawa and Mississauga logged the most reports on the website Downdetector.

45 per cent said they were experiencing a total blackout, 29 per cent had issues with mobile internet and 26 per cent faced landline internet problems.