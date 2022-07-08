Rogers outage impacting oncology patients with radiation scheduled for today at Niagara Health

Niagara Health is currently impacted by the Rogers network outage.

Oncology patients with radiation therapy appointments scheduled for today will have their appointments rescheduled at the earliest opportunity.

Niagara Health will reach out directly to patients to rebook appointments.

Any patients requiring emergency radiation treatment will be redirected to Hamilton Health Sciences.

Patients with virtual appointments today: if you are a Rogers customer and cannot connect to your virtual appointment today, a member of our team will reach out to rebook the appointment.

Debit machines are down for those making purchases and payments for food, pharmacy and services.

NH staff and physicians are also experiencing some communication issues related to cell service.

The hospital’s main phone line is working at 905-378-4647, but people are asked to limit calls to urgent calls only.