Rogers phone and internet customers dealing with outage
Rogers Customers may be hard to reach this morning.
The company is dealing with a network outage that is impacting phone and Internet services.
It appears the outage is impacting people across the country but it is impacting a large number of customers across Southern Ontario.
Some issues are being reported with police services as Toronto Police sent out a tweet saying that the outage is creating an issue for some people trying to call 911.
Reports here in Niagara say many interac/debit machines are down.
Rogers says they are working to resolve the issue.
There is no word on when service will be restored to customers.