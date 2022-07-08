Rogers phone and internet customers dealing with outage

Rogers Customers may be hard to reach this morning.

The company is dealing with a network outage that is impacting phone and Internet services.

It appears the outage is impacting people across the country but it is impacting a large number of customers across Southern Ontario.

Some issues are being reported with police services as Toronto Police sent out a tweet saying that the outage is creating an issue for some people trying to call 911.

Reports here in Niagara say many interac/debit machines are down.

Rogers says they are working to resolve the issue.

There is no word on when service will be restored to customers.