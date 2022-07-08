Rogers says it's sorry and says progress is being made

Rogers is apologizing as it tries to restore service that has left business and customers without cell and internet service.

The company says it let customers down today, and are continuing to work on restoring services.

They say they are making progress on repairs, but a restoration time has not been released.

Many retailers and businesses are having trouble accepting payments because transaction processor Interac's online and checkout debit offerings and e-transfer services are affected.

Our technical teams are working to restore our services alongside our global technology partners, and are making progress. pic.twitter.com/BsufX2Q92Q — RogersHelps (@RogersHelps) July 8, 2022

The executive director of McMaster University's master of public policy program says the outage is illuminating the general lack of competition in telecommunications in Canada.