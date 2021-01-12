Roll call vote expected on 25th Amendment in the U-S
-
Niagara is ready today or tomorrow for arrival of the COVID-19 vaccineShelby talks to President and Interim CEO of Niagara Health Lynn Guerriero, Niagara is ready today or tomorrow for arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Niagara Falls YMCA to permanently closeThe YMCA in Niagara Falls is closing its doors permanently at the MacBain Community Centre. Shelby talks to Interim Chief Executive Officer Steve Boone, he said delivering YMCA programs and services in a facility as large as the MacBain Community Centre is no longer economically sustainable.
-
House speeding to impeach Trump for U.S. Capitol 'insurrection'Shelby talks to Paul Hamilton Associate Professor of Political Science at Brock University, regarding U.S. House introducing impeachment article accusing Trump of 'incitement of insurrection'