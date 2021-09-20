Roll Up To Win returns to Tim Hortons today

Roll Up is back.

The annual event has returned to Tim Hortons restaurants until October 17th.

However, customers will no longer be rolling up the physical rim of the cup as the contest continues in a digital format. Instead, people need to download the Tims app or have a registered Tims Rewards card to play.

Customers will earn digital rolls for every eligible purchase starting today and can reveal them in the app or at RollUpToWin.ca

Prizes include offerings from Crave, Xbox, Samsung, Hilton, and Volkswagen.