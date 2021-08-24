Rolling Stones drummer has died at the age of 80
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watt has died at the age of 80, according to his publicist.
Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts ``passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.''
The drummer provided the backbone of the Rolling Stones' songs for more than half a century.
The publicist said, ``Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.''
