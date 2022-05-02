Rolling Thunder demonstration leaves Ottawa

Ottawa police say that as the weekend came to an end, so to did the ``Rolling Thunder'' demonstration.



Organizers had promised to leave after Sunday's scheduled events and they were true to their word.



Still, police opened an investigation into an earlier incident, that they describe as ``hate-motivated mischief.''



They say spray-painted messages, including ''fascists'' and ''no haven for fascism,'' welcomed protesters who attended a Sunday service at the Capital City Bikers' Church.