Rollover crash on QEW in Niagara sends two to hospital
OPP say they are investigating a crash on the QEW in Niagara near Glendale.
Police are on scene after a single vehicle rollover sent two people to hospital in the Toronto bound lanes before Glendale Ave.
OPP are asking drivers to proceed through the area with caution.
#QEW Toronto bound before #GlendaleAve in #NiagaraFalls, #NiagaraOPP on scene investigating a single vehicle rollover. 2 occupants taken to hospital. Please proceed through the area with caution. Investigation ongoing. ^kw pic.twitter.com/NNI2CLf1xT— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 20, 2022
