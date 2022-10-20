iHeartRadio
Rollover crash on QEW in Niagara sends two to hospital


OPP say they are investigating a crash on the QEW in Niagara near Glendale.

Police are on scene after a single vehicle rollover sent two people to hospital in the Toronto bound lanes before Glendale Ave.

OPP are asking drivers to proceed through the area with caution. 

