Rollover crash on QEW in Niagara uncovers guns, knives and drugs

sodom road guns

Niagara OPP were investigating a rollover crash in Fort Erie this morning when they made quite the discovery.

Officers were at the crash early this morning at the QEW at Sodom Rd when they found weapons and drugs.

Police arrested the driver of the vehicle after seven weapons were found including guns and knives, and 184 grams of cannabis was also found.

He was also charged with three traffic violations, and a liquor violation. 

