Rollover crash on QEW in Niagara uncovers guns, knives and drugs
Niagara OPP were investigating a rollover crash in Fort Erie this morning when they made quite the discovery.
Officers were at the crash early this morning at the QEW at Sodom Rd when they found weapons and drugs.
Police arrested the driver of the vehicle after seven weapons were found including guns and knives, and 184 grams of cannabis was also found.
He was also charged with three traffic violations, and a liquor violation.
-
AM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Glen McCannAM Roundtable - Karl Dockstader and Glen McCann
-
Four festivals in Niagara Falls getting $900,000 from Ont. governmentTim talks to CEO of Niagara Parks David Adames, he says 250-thousand dollars will support the Winter Festival of Lights. The governent also investing 250-thousand dollars for the Niagara Falls Music Week and New Year’s Eve celebration, 149-thousand for the Niagara Falls Floral Trail, and 245-thousand for Canada Diwali Razzmatazz. The funding will help organizers adapt to new public health measures with virtual, drive-through and other options.
-
View From The Drive Thru - Booster ShotsView From The Drive Thru - Booster Shots