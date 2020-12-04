Ron Sexsmith to help celebrate 5th anniversary of FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

Juno Award winning musician Ron Sexsmith will be pondering 'homecoming' as he helps the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre celebrate their 5th anniversary.

The St. Catharines born musician will be joined by the Niagara Symphony Orchestra tomorrow night for a special virtual performance.

After making his mark on the Garden City, Sexsmith worked in Toronto, but has now settled into a home in Stratford.

He says that feeling of home inspired his latest album, The Hermitage Sessions.

"I walk to town everyday, and it's a pretty walk. I walk around the river and there's swans and things. And also having a house and yard for the first time, I mean, we have an owl living on our property right now! You have birds and rabbits and things. I didn't see any of that in Toronto."

The performance will be 70 minutes long and livestreamed from Partridge Hall.

"It's funny with St. Catharines being my hometown because when I'm on tour there are certain cities that I play every time, every cycle. But for some reason St. Catharines is a city I tend to play once every three years or something. And I don't really know why that is," he laughs. "So I was pleasantly surprised when it came up, when I got the email. And not just because, 'Oh, it's another gig,' but it was St. Catharines. Because my parents, they don't really want to drive all over the place to see me. So they can just come down the street. They're really excited that I'm coming."

Virtual tickets are still available for $20.