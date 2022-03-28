Rose Hill Lane is Niagara’s Latest Certified Living Wage Employer.

The Niagara Poverty Reduction Network says the company, that offers personal support services for seniors, has received the distinction at the Champion level.

Rose Hill Lane has 10 full time and 50 part-time employees.

“Rose Hill Lane is proud to be a recent recipient of the Ontario Living Wage Network certification. Our approach since Rose Hill Lane began offering services has been to honour our workers by investing in them in a variety of ways. We continually develop organic training, skill enhancement, rewards, recognition and performance feedback as we invest in our team of dedicated PSWs (personal support workers). Over the years, we have continued to raise wages on an annual basis to ensure our workers have a foundation to live the life they want. PSWs are an important part of the circle of care and while they are often found in the elder care community, they are also critical caregivers in many aspects of healthcare. Our workers are focused on providing care to the vulnerable and aging community and mostly in their place of residence, whether it be their own home, a senior’s community, a long-term care or hospital facility, and often in a palliative situation. To our Personal Support Workers who work daily to provide compassionate and consistent care to our elderly, we appreciate you and thank you for all that you do," says Anna Schmoll, Director of Care, Rose Hill Lane.

The 2021 living wage for Niagara region has been calculated to be $18.90/hour.