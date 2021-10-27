Rotary Club in Niagara raises $6700 in food and cash donations to feed hungry children

The Rotary Club of St. Catharines Lakeshore Food Drive was a success.

The event, held last Friday, collected $5700 in food items, and $1050 in cash donations.

The donations will help the Food4Kids Niagara Program, which packages healthy food for children up to 14 years with limited or no access to food each weekend.

The food packages are assembled by volunteers and delivered to schools each Friday to ensure children have nourishment over the weekend.

There are over 1500 children in Niagara struggling through each weekend without enough food.

“I would like to thank the St. Catharines Community on behalf of the 31 members of the Rotary Club of St. Catharines Lakeshore” said Club Food4Kids Chair Marlene Mader, “in just a few short hours they have made a tremendous difference in feeding hungry children across Niagara.”