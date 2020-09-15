Rotary Club of St. Catharines to chip in $95,000 to build accessible park at Happy Rolph's

The Rotary Club of St. Catharines will be chipping in to help make an accessible park at Happy Rolph's Animal Farm.

Last night city council unanimously agreed to match $95,000 in funding to create the space as the club nears its 100th anniversary.

In recognition of the donation, the name of the playground will be changed to Rotary Club of St. Catharines Centennial Playground.

The area will be getting a number of upgrades next spring including a new accessibility loop, accessible washrooms, animal pens, and parking spots, a new toddler play area, and an enhanced picnic area.