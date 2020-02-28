Rotating strikes by OSSTF resume today
Public high school teachers will be holding a one day rotating strike today at 16 boards across the province including Hamilton.
Niagara high schools are not impacted this time around.
The walk out comes as the province's French language teachers return to the bargaining table today.
Catholic school teachers across the province, meanwhile, will resume their strike actions next week with a province wide one day strike on March 5th.
-
Future of Hamilton's Forensics Unit, Impact on Niagara
Shelby Knox Speaks with Leader of the Official Opposition in Ontario NDP Andrea Horwath regarding the future of Hamilton's forensics unit and how it will impact Niagara region
-
Paying Volunteers for Child Care Expenses
Shelby Knox Speaks with St. Catharines Equity and Inclusivity Committee Member Haley Bateman regarding the idea of paying volunteers for child care expenses
-
Video Games Used to Help Children with ADHD
Shelby Knox Speaks with Video Game Expert Ajay Fry regarding a new study that claims video games help children with ADHD