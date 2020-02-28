iHeartRadio
Rotating strikes by OSSTF resume today

CKTB-News- Rotating strikes

Public high school teachers will be holding a one day rotating strike today at 16 boards across the province including Hamilton.

Niagara high schools are not impacted this time around.

The walk out comes as the province's French language teachers return to the bargaining table today.

Catholic school teachers across the province, meanwhile, will resume their strike actions next week with a province wide one day strike on March 5th.

