Routine RIDE progarm catches Welland man with suspended licence and four arrest warrants

A 34-year-old Welland man, with multiple arrest warrants, was caught in a routine RIDE program over the weekend in Niagara.

On Saturday, officers stopped 400 vehicles in Welland and Thorold looking for impaired drivers.

In total, 10 drivers were required to provide a sample of their breath, and all landed in the acceptable range.

One driver, who was stopped by police, provided a false name.

Police later found the man was a suspended driver, and had four outstanding arrest warrants.

He was placed under arrest, and further charged with obstructing a peace officer and breach probation.

He is also charged with driving under suspension.