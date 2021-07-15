Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will not happen in-person this year

The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair will not be happening in-person again this year.

The board of directors for the popular event has made the decision to host a free virtual experience instead, with hopes to return to in-person exhibitors in 2022 for the 100th anniversary.

Chief Executive Officer Charlie Johnstone says they had been hoping host the celebration of food, agriculture, and equestrian sport at Exhibition Place this year, but the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made it clear they weren't going to be able to host The Royal in a traditional way. "Our exhibitors and competitors put everything they've got into the pursuit of a championship, and we owe them a world-class showcase for their efforts. We're simply not in a place to guarantee the stability and assurances necessary to plan their paths forward to compete at an elite level."

The event is considered to be the largest combined indoor agricultural fair and international equestrian competition in the world and usually features sporting events, trade shows, livestock shows, international equestrian competitions, and family attractions.

Thousands of competitors and almost 300,000 guests attend the Royal each year.