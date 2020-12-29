Royal Botanical Gardens collecting Christmas trees for restoration work
The Royal Botanical Gardens are once again collecting Christmas Trees to help with restoration work.
The RBG is looking for 1,500 trees this year to help shore up the riverbanks of Chedoke and Grindstone Creeks.
Trees are placed along the banks to guide the flow during high water events and provide habitats for all kinds of critters.
Typically, RBG collects 3,000 in a year, but they don't need quite as many this year.
Anyone interested in donating is asked to pre-register before dropping off the tree.
-
Lockdown effect on small businessLockdown effect on small business. Matt talks to Mishka Balsom President and CEO of Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins NITM every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Big for-profit long-term-care companies paid out more than $170 million to investors through Ontario’s deadly first wave. Full House actor Lori Loughlin released from prison after 2 months.
-
REPORT: CANADIAN FOOD PRICES SET FOR STEEP CLIMB IN 2021Canada’s Food Price Report 2021, predicts an overall food price increase of 3 to 5 percent for the year as COVID-19 alters consumer behaviour and affects food prices in “surprising ways.” Matt talks to Sylvain Charlebois, Professor in Food Distribution and Policy Dalhousie University.