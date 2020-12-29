iHeartRadio
Royal Botanical Gardens collecting Christmas trees for restoration work

The Royal Botanical Gardens are once again collecting Christmas Trees to help with restoration work.

The RBG is looking for 1,500 trees this year to help shore up the riverbanks of Chedoke and Grindstone Creeks.

Trees are placed along the banks to guide the flow during high water events and provide habitats for all kinds of critters.

Typically, RBG collects 3,000 in a year, but they don't need quite as many this year.

Anyone interested in donating is asked to pre-register before dropping off the tree.

