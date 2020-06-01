Royal Canadian Henley Regatta in St. Catharines cancelled due to COVID

The Royal Canadian Henley Regatta is being cancelled for this year.

In the event's 139 year history, it has only been cancelled once due to World War I.

The cancellation spanned across three events from 1916 until 1918.

Officials acknowledge that the decision may be disheartening to rowers, but say the cancellation is necessary to protect the health of the athletes and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say they are looking forward to 2021.