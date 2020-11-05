Royal Canadian Navy conducting diving drills in Welland this weekend
The Royal Canadian Navy will be conducting diving exercises in Welland this weekend.
Exercises will be taking place at Welland's Scuba Park near the Lincoln St. Docks from Friday until Sunday.
-
-
U.S Electtion Remains Up in the AirShelby Knox Speaks with Paul Hamilton - Associate Professor of Political Science Brock University regarding U.S presidential election still up in the air
-
Latest Job Numbers in Niagara/Ontario/CanadaShelby Knox Speaks with Adam Durrant - Project Manager Niagara Workforce Planning Board breaks down latest job numbers