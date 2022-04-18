Rumours of Niagara IceDogs selling amid latest controversy

Rumours that the Niagara IceDogs team is on the market are swirling, after the team was fined $150,000 and had two key team members suspended indefinitely.

The OHL made the call after investigating a team chat message, in which Coach Billy Burke and GM Joey Burke, made misogynistic and homophobic comments.

Billy and Joey are the sons of the team's owners Bill and Denise Burke.

Professor of Brock University’s sports management program Mike Naraine tells CKTB's Tom McConnell the IceDogs were valued in 2015 at around $8M, so there's a good chance they are looking at $15M for the team.

"That might be a little bit low, just think about the London Knights, they are worth around $50M."

Naraine says the Niagara and surrounding area is growing and that will make the team more valuable.

The family has not confirmed the sale of the IceDogs team, which plays out of the Meridian Centre in downtown St. Catharines.