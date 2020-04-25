Rumours swirl that North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un is dead

Media agencies in China and Japan are reporting that North Korea's Supreme Leader/dictator Kim Jong Un is close to death, or has died.

The reports suggest he had a stent procedure done earlier this month, but the surgery was not a success.

There are rumours that Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, would take over as leader in the case of his death.

Kim is the third generation of his family to come to power after he succeeded his father Kim Jong-il in 2011 following a fatal heart attack.

His grandfather, Kim Il Sung, founded the country in 1948.

CTV News