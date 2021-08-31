Runner bringing home Paralympic bronze while Niagara Falls cyclist performs admirably

A runner has added a 13th medal to Canada's Paralympic medal count.

Zachary Gingras of Markham is bringing home a bronze medal in the men's T38 400m final.

He finished with a time of 50.85, barely behind the second place finisher from Tunisia (50.33) and the gold medal winner from Mexico (49.99)

Elsewhere, Shelley Gautier from Niagara Falls represented the region well as she competed in cycling today with an 8th place finish. She crossed the finish line with a time of 41:07:32, not far behind fellow Canadian Marie-Eve Croteau.

Canada currently has one gold, seven silver, and five bronze.