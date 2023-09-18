Russell Brand gigs postponed after sexual assault allegations against comedian

British police say they received a sexual assault allegation after media outlets published claims against comedian Russell Brand.

Promoters have scrapped the remaining dates in a string of live gigs by Brand. Four women told a Channel 4 television documentary and The Times and Sunday Times newspapers that Brand assaulted them.

London's Metropolitan Police force said that after the allegations were published it had received ``a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003.''

That is three years before the earliest of the alleged assaults reported by the media outlets. Brand denies all the claims, saying his relationships were ``always consensual.''