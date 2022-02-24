Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO

Russian troops have launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions.

He warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to ``consequences you have never seen.'' Ukrainian border guards released footage of what they said were Russian tanks moving in. Big explosions were heard in Ukrainian cities Thursday.

Adviser to Ukraine's president says about 40 people have been killed so far in Russian attack on the country.

The Russian military claimed to have wiped out Ukraine's entire air defenses in a matter of hours. Ukrainians fled some cities. World leaders decried the start of a long-anticipated invasion with far-reaching consequences, as global financial markets plunged and oil prices soared.

The European Union is planning the ``strongest, the harshest package'' of sanctions it has ever considered at an emergency summit as the Russian military attacked Ukraine. World leaders reacted with outrage Thursday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that ``the target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order, and we will hold President (Vladimir) Putin accountable for that.'' ``We will present a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval,'' she said.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called it the ``strongest, the harshest package'' ever considered.

Although Ukrainians had been warned for weeks that war with Russia was imminent, when the attacks finally came many seemed not to know how to react.

Civil defense sirens wailed in the air of the capital, Kyiv, in the gray and drizzly morning, but the city's main street Khreshchatyk was a mixture of anxiety and normalcy.

The hotel where many Associated Press journalists stayed ordered an evacuation within 30 minutes. Upon checkout, the friendly desk clerk asked: ``Did you have anything from the mini-bar?''

Outside, guests hurriedly loaded their hastily packed luggage into cars, while passersby walked dogs and occasionally waved at acquaintances.

Some had been awakened by the sound of explosions on the city's fringes, but others heard nothing.