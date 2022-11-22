Russia resumes sending bombers back over arctic airspace

The deputy commander of the North American Aerospace Defence Command says Russia is sending long-range bombers back over the Arctic toward North American airspace.



Lieutenant-General Alain Pelletier told the Senate defence committee the flights had been paused during the early months of its war in Ukraine.



Pelletier says Russian submarines are also operating off both coasts to demonstrate its ability to present a threat to North America.



While Pelletier did not give more specific details, Norad officials announced last month that two long-range Russian bombers were intercepted by American fighter jets after approaching Alaska.



The bombers did not enter North American airspace before leaving.



Pelletier and other defence officials also told senators that Canada and the U-S are working to modernize Norad, which is America's first line of defence against a foreign attack by air.



The work includes replacing the string of 1980s-era radars in Canada's north that form the backbone of this country's contribution to Norad.



The investment in new technology comes as Russia and China are flexing their muscles in the Arctic and developing new weapons that can more easily strike North America, including cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons.