Russia takes control of Europe's largest nuclear power plant

Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces have taken control of Europe's largest nuclear power station.

The Zaporizhzhia plant had been shelled by Russian military, causing a fire and damaging the compartment of a reactor.

A Russian air strike also destroyed the power plant in Okhtyrka, leaving the city without heat or electricity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about Russia's attack on a major nuclear power plant.

Trudeau calls the shelling of the plant ``horrific.''

Ukrainian authorities say the fire is out and there has been no reported change in radiation levels.

The International Atomic Energy Agency also says the fire has not affected the plant's essential equipment.