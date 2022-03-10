Russian airstrike trapped children and others under the rubble

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says a Russia airstrike on a maternity hospital trapped children and others under the rubble.

Wednesday's assault killed three people, including a child, and wounded at least 17 others as Russian forces intensified their siege of Ukrainian cities.

Bombs also fell on two hospitals -- including a children's hospital -- west of Kyiv.

Top diplomats from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey today for the highest level of negotiations since the invasion began.

The World Health Organization says it has confirmed 18 attacks on health facilities and ambulances since the fighting began.

Meanwhile, the U-S Congress has overwhelmingly approved legislation that would ban Russian energy imports to the United States.

The bill approved last night also encouraged a review of Russia's trade status in the World Trade Organization.