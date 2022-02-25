Russian products being pulled from LCBO shelves

Say goodbye to Russian vodka on LCBO shelves.

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the provincial government is directing the LCBO to withdraw all products produced in Russia.

“The people of Ontario will always stand against tyranny and oppression. To that end, I am directing the LCBO to withdraw all products produced in Russia from store shelves. We will continue to be there for the Ukrainian people during this extremely difficult time.”

The announcement came less than two hours after Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that he would be meeting with some of his senior ministers to discuss such a ban.

St. Catharines NDP MPP Jennie Stevens and the Liberal Leader had called for the ban earlier today.