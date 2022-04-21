Russian sanctions target Canadian premiers, journalists, military, political staff

Russia has issued fresh sanctions against 61 Canadians including provincial premiers, military personnel, political staff and journalists, over Canada's actions against the country for its invasion of Ukraine.

Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, is now banned from entering Russia, as well as five premiers including Ontario's Doug Ford, Alberta's Jason Kenney and British Columbia's John Horgan.

Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem, Vice-Admiral Craig Baines, who is commander of the Royal Canadian Navy, the prime minister's chief of staff Katie Telford and former senator Romeo Dallaire are also on the list.

The sanctions also target Canadian journalists such as Globe and Mail international correspondent Mark MacKinnon and National Post columnist John Ivison, as well as the editor-in-chief of the Globe and the president and CEO of CBC.

Russia says on its Foreign Ministry website that these individuals are all ``directly involved in the development, substantiation and implementation of the Russophobic course of the ruling regime in Canada.''

President Vladimir Putin's regime has already banned many prominent Canadians from entering the country, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, cabinet ministers and MPs from all parties.

