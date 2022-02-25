Russian troops bearing down on Ukraine's capital with gunfire and explosions

Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine's capital, with gunfire and explosions resonating ever closer to the government quarter.

Casualty numbers from the deadly warfare are growing, and while the Kremlin says Russia was ready to talk, it appears to have been an effort to squeeze concessions from Ukraine.

There are growing signs that Vladimir Putin's Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is urging Russia to withdraw all its forces, adding the world will hold Russia accountable for its actions.