RV stolen from driveway in Grimsby

An RV trailer has been stolen from a driveway in Grimsby.

Niagara police say the 25 foot trailer was parked in a driveway on Elmer Street at 9 p.m. on September 4th but was stolen by 7:30 a.m. the next day.

The RV has the word “GRAND RIVER” capitalized on the front of the trailer and the trailer had Ontario licence plate #W65 017 attached.

Officers are asking residents in the area of Elmer Street and Hunter Road to review their CCTV footage..

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009579.