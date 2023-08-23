Ryan Amato's resignation letter obtained - states he's unfairly depicted

The former chief of staff to Ontario's minister of municipal affairs and housing says he resigned because he does not want to be a distraction from the government getting more housing built.



Ryan Amato resigned yesterday, two weeks after the release of an auditor general's report that put him at the centre of controversy surrounding the removal of Greenbelt lands for housing development.



The Canadian Press obtained his resignation letter, and in it he writes that public statements have unfairly depicted him and his role in the Greenbelt.



Amato says he is confident he acted appropriately, and that a fair and complete investigation would reach the same conclusion.



However, he says the public statements have made it impossible for him to continue in the role of chief of staff.



Both Premier Doug Ford and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark have said they were unaware the Greenbelt process was being controlled by Amato, but opposition politicians have said they don't believe that.