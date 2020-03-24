Ryan Reynolds answers Prime Minister's challenge to spread the word about social distancing

Another celebrity lending his voice to the fight against COVID-19, but with a bit of trademark humour.

Yesterday Prime Minister Justin Trudeau challenged several celebrities to help spread the message about the importance of social distancing.

Vancouver born star Ryan Reynolds posted a video to his Twitter account making light of the numerous celebrity posts during the pandemic.

“I think in times of crisis ,I think we all know that it’s the celebrities that we count on most. They’re the ones who are going to get us through this. Right after health care workers of course. First responders. People who work in essential services…ping pong players…mannequins? They’re great. Childhood imaginary friends. 400 other types of people.”

Reynolds goes on to encourage people to wash their hands, practice social distancing, and help ‘plank the curve.’​