Ryerson University is now Toronto Metropolitan University
Ryerson University has a new name.
Effective immediately, the school will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.
Earlier today, a board of governors unanimously voted on the new name in response to a months-long examination of the university’s namesake and his role in Canada's residential school system.
“I cannot think of a better name than Toronto Metropolitan University,” said President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi.
“Metropolitan is a reflection of who we have always been - an urban institution dedicated to excellence, innovation, and inclusion and who we aim to be - a place where all feel welcome, seen, represented and celebrated.”
Protests took place last summer, including one which saw the toppling of Egerton Ryerson's statue on campus grounds.
-
Tuesday AM Roundtable - Rev. Martha J. Lockwood and Mike BalsomTim Denis is joined by: Reverend Martha J Lockwood of Central United Church in Welland Mike Balsom - Broadcaster/TV host, Freelance Reporter
-
-