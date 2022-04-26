Ryerson University is now Toronto Metropolitan University

Ryerson University has a new name.

Effective immediately, the school will be called Toronto Metropolitan University.

Earlier today, a board of governors unanimously voted on the new name in response to a months-long examination of the university’s namesake and his role in Canada's residential school system.

“I cannot think of a better name than Toronto Metropolitan University,” said President and Vice-Chancellor Mohamed Lachemi.

“Metropolitan is a reflection of who we have always been - an urban institution dedicated to excellence, innovation, and inclusion and who we aim to be - a place where all feel welcome, seen, represented and celebrated.”

Protests took place last summer, including one which saw the toppling of Egerton Ryerson's statue on campus grounds.