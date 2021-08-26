Ryerson University's board of governors approves recommendation to change name
Ryerson University in downtown Toronto will be changing its name.
The school's board of governors approved a motion today to accept all 22 recommendations from a special task force, including one to rename the university.
The task force was formed to address the legacy of Egerton Ryerson, an architect of Canada's residential school system and the namesake of the university.
More than 1,300 unmarked graves of Indigenous children have been found on the former sites of residential schools this summer.
Other recommendations put forward by the task force include sharing materials to recognize the legacy of Egerton Ryerson, and providing more opportunities to learn about Indigenous history.
Mohamed Lachemi, Ryerson University's president, says the task force has shown how the school ``can move forward and write the next chapter in our history.''
