S-I-U investigating death of 19-year-old Niagara Falls man

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man from Niagara Falls.

On Saturday September 9th around 7p.m., Niagara Parks Police officers were looking for a man in distress.

Officers found the man in the area of River Road and Hiram Street.

He had jumped over the barrier and fell into the Niagara gorge.

Officers located the man deceased.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php