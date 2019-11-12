iHeartRadio
S'No Parking in effect in downtown St. Catharines

The City of St. Catharines has put S'No Parking in effect.

S'No Parking urges residents not to park on the road so city streets can be cleared of snow. 

It will be in effect from today at 2pm to 7am tomorrow. 

