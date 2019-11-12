S'No Parking in effect in downtown St. Catharines
The City of St. Catharines has put S'No Parking in effect.
S'No Parking urges residents not to park on the road so city streets can be cleared of snow.
It will be in effect from today at 2pm to 7am tomorrow.
-
Valour Victory Honouring Indigenous Veterans
Shelby Knox Speaks with Senior Manager of Heritage for the Niagara Parks Commission regarding Valour Victory honouring Indigenous veterans
-
CKTB Business Trip: Tourism
Shelby Knox Speaks with CAO Town of Lincoln Mike Kirkopoulos regarding the tourism industry in Town of Lincoln
-
Medical/Health Stories of the Week
Shelby Knox Speaks with Emergency Medical Specialist Dr. Mitch Shulman regarding medical/health stories of the week including the dangers of vaping and battling super bugs